One of India’s best selling author and columnist Chetan Bhagat’s novel will now be a part of Delhi University’s (DU) English literature syllabus. The University has decided to include Bhagat’s Five Point Someone from the academic session that will commence in July this year.

Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone will be a part of second-year Elective English students who will opt for the Popular Fiction paper under the Choice-based credit system (CBCS), according to a Hindustan Times report.

Apart from Five Point Someone, students will also be introduced to novels by other famous authors like Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone.

Feeling honoured after the inclusion of his novel in Delhi University, Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter and said, “Am honoured DU added my books to their course. Literature is about being open minded, reading the classics as well as the contemporary.”

Chetan Bhagat also said, “To me good literature is writing that actually touches people, whether in the past or now. It isn’t something an elitist club decides.”

Bhagat’s Five Point Someone is a 2004 hit novel which sold more than a million copies worldwide.

The novel deals with the lives of 3 friends, whose elation on making it to one of the best engineering colleges in India gets quickly deflated by the rigor and monotony of the academic work.

Chetan Bhagat is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.