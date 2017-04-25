The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the results of the candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examinations conducted by the board. The board is expected to declare the results on Tuesday, April 25.

The Class 12 examinations that were conducted by the board were held from March 3 to March 28. Nearly one lakh students appeared for it.

HPBOSE with it’s headquarter in Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968.

Steps to check HPBOSE 2017 results:

Log on to the official website of HPBOSE

Click on the ‘Results’ tab results’

Enter all the required details and click submit

Results will be displayed

Download and take print out of the same for future reference

HPBOSE had cancelled the Physics and Computer science paper of Class 12 after the question papers were stolen from a centre.