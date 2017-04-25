In a move to ease pressure on students, the Haryana government is planning to bring a pilot scheme under which students will be relieved from carrying bags to school. The government is planning to introduce this new scheme in 50 school across the state.

The new scheme may be implemented in the upcoming academic session.

Speaking on the issue, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, PK Das said that the education department is committed to provide stress free, joyful environment in school.

“Saturdays are being considered as ‘Joyful Saturday’ with students being told not to carry bags to the school,” PK Das had said.

Not only the Haryana government, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also directed schools affiliated to it to ensure that students do not carry school bags till class II and also to restrict the number of books to be prescribed in classes 1-8, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Upendra Kushwaha told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, he said both the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have taken several measures to reduce curriculum load and the weight of school bags.