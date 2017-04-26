A- A A+

The Odisha State Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is expected to declared the results of Class 10 or Matric Results on Wednesday, 26 April at 11: 30 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of BSE.

At least six lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 or High School Certificate examination that was conducted by Odisha BSE from February 28 to March 10, 2017.

The Odisha Madhyama exam includes written tests, practical tests and internal assessment which shall be in accordance with the courses of studies prescribed.

Steps to check Odisha 10th Class Matric Board Exam Results 2017:

  • Log in to the official website of Odisha BSE
  • Click on ‘HSC Class 10th Result 2016’
  • Enter the required details
  • The results will be displayed
  • Take a print out for further assistance

First Published | 26 April 2017 11:05 AM
