The Goa Board of Higher Secondary Education (GBHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam 2017 or Class 12 results on Thursday at 10:30 AM.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official website of GBHSE.

The marksheet cum pass certificate will be distributed tomorrow between 10: 30 am and 1:00 pm by the board. The schedule of the marksheet distribution is given on the board’s official website.

The results booklet will also be made available on the board’s official website and can be downloaded by the Heads of Institution for official purpose.

Steps to check GBHSE Class 12 exam results 2017: