A- A A+

The Goa Board of Higher Secondary Education (GBHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam 2017 or Class 12 results on Thursday at 10:30 AM.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official website of GBHSE.

The marksheet cum pass certificate will be distributed tomorrow between 10: 30 am and 1:00 pm by the board. The schedule of the marksheet distribution is given on the board’s official website.

ALSO READ: Goa Board HSSC Results 2017 to be declared on April 27

The results booklet will also be made available on the board’s official website and can be downloaded by the Heads of Institution for official purpose.

Steps to check GBHSE Class 12 exam results 2017:

  • Log in to the official website of GBHSE
  • Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2016 link.
  • Enter the required details
  • The results will be displayed
  • Take a print out for further assistance

First Published | 27 April 2017 11:38 AM
Read News On:

12th Result 12th Result 2017

GBHSE

goa board

Goa Board Class 12 exam

Goa Board Class 12 results

Goa Board HSSC Results

Goa Board HSSC Results 2017

Goa Board of Higher Secondary Education

goa board results

Result 2017

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        