The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the JEE Main Result 2017, CBSE JEE Result 2017 and Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2017 result on the official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2017 exam, contested by over 10 lakh candidates, was held on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017.

The exam results will shortlist candidates who are seeking admissions in the IITs and other top engineering colleges.

On April 18, the answers keys were released by CBSE and today the JEE Main results were announced.

Here are the steps to check JEE Main 2017 results:

-Visit any of the official websites

-Click on the link ‘JEE Main 2017 Results’

– Enter application number, date of birth and name

– Click on submit

– Your results will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out and save for future reference.

The qualified candidates are eligible to sit for the JEE advanced for admission in IITs.