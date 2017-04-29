The 2017 results of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has been released are currently available on the official website. The candidates who appeared for PGT, TGT, PRT posts, can now check their respective results by going on the website.

The marks of the respective examination had been uploaded in the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The candidates who have written the exam can check the results along with cut off marks are available.

The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the interview. The list of shortlisted candidates has also made available on the website in PDF format.

Interviews for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, and PRT will now be held by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Here is the PDF which has the Cut Off marks.