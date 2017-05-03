Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2017) hall ticket have been released. The Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and the examination will be held on May 12, 2017. Candidates must carry the TS EAMCET hall ticket to the examination centre.

About TS Eamcet

The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS EAMCET) 2017 is being conducted by JNT University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana.

Steps to download TS Eamcet hall ticket 2017: