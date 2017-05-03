Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2017) hall ticket have been released. The Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.
TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and the examination will be held on May 12, 2017. Candidates must carry the TS EAMCET hall ticket to the examination centre.
About TS Eamcet
The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS EAMCET) 2017 is being conducted by JNT University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana.
Steps to download TS Eamcet hall ticket 2017:
- Visit Official Website – TS Eamcet.
- Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, DOB.
- Click on submit button.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Save it and take a printout.
- Note: Visit official website of TS EAMCET 2017 for details and latest update.