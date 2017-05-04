Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Class 10 results declared. The students can check their TS SSC results from schools9, manabadi, india results & official website.

The Telangana Board successfully conducted the Class 10 exam from March 14 to March 30. Students who have appeared for the exam can access the Telangana class 10 results at Telangana Board website.

The Class 10 results will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in and examsresults.net

In the exam year 2016, 86.57% girls and 84.70% boys cleared the class 10 exam. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are the major step for all students to attain good heights in further classes

The following are the steps to check the Telangana SSC 2017 results: