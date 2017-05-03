Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) SSC (Class 10) exam results to be declared on May 3, today. The students can check their SSC results from the website of the BSE once declared.

The Telangana Board successfully conducted the Class 10 exam from March 14 to March 30. Students who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for their result.

The Class 10 results will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in and examsresults.net

In the exam year 2016, 86.57% girls and 84.70% boys cleared the class 10 exam.

The following are the steps to check the Telangana SSC 2017 results: