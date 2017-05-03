In a first of its kind, around 28 students from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main for admission to various IITs and engineering colleges this year. All this was achieved with the help of the Indian Army’s Super-40 initiative making it the best performance so far. The 28 students who got selected, included 9 from South Kashmir, 10 from North Kashmir, 7 from Kargil and Ladakh, and 2 from the Jammu region.

The Super-40 initiative — coaching of youth for engineering entrance examinations — was launched in 2013 in Srinagar. The initiative is conducted by Indian Army’s raining partner Centre for Social Responsibility and Learning (CSRL) and Petronet LNG.

Commenting on the matter, an Indian Army spokesperson said that various challenges erupted in Kashmir valley since 2016 in the wake of Burhan Wani’s encounter with security forces.

Hailing the success of students, the spokesperson said that the candidates were selected by the Army itself through an entrance test. Following the test, interviews were conducted at various colleges throughout the state in April and may.

Appreciating the students and the hard work by Army personnel, Army spokesperson said, “This year’s outstanding result is the testimony of careful selection, excellent coaching, personalised guidance and conducive living and study environment provided at zero cost to the students.”

The following exam was conducted on April 2 (offline) and April 8,9 (online). Around 11.8 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 2.2 lakhs have qualified for the second and final round of JEE (Advanced).

Previously on April 28, a Kashmiri student Zameer Syed studying at Delhi’s Jawahar Lal University (JNU) said that he believes that the only thing which can put an end to Kashmir unrest is education.

While speaking to NewsX, Syed said, “The situation in Kashmir is tense most of the times and schools and colleges are shut for months. You can’t study in such a threatening environment and that is why I left.”

Highlighting the education problem, Syed urged the Central government and the state government to come forward and change the education system so that the state was in a position compete with other parts of India in terms of development and prosperity.