NBSE Result 2017: The Nagaland HSLC (Class 10) exams 2017 results will be announced by Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) next week. There was also information that the results will be announced on May 3 (today) but there is no official information or notification which has been announced by the NBSE.

To ensure proper security at the examination centers amid massive protests, Dobashis (traditional keepers of law and order situation which works under the state administration) were deployed. Also, there were police security personnel to further monitor the situation.

In the previous session last year, the NBSE HSLC (Class 10th) exam were held from February 10 to February 23, 2016.

Students can log in to the below-mentioned websites for the provisional results of the HSLC examinations 2017:

nbsenagaland.com,

nagaland.gov.in,

exametc.com,

indiaresults.com,

schools9.com,

examresults.net

Steps to check NBSE HSLC result 2017