Kerala SSLC result 2017 is likely to be announced tomorrow May 5, 2017. The students can check their results at the official website as well as through SMS once declared.

Kerela Board had successfully conducted SSLC Class 10 exam from March 30 to April 12. The students can check Kerala 10th SSLC Result 2017, Class 10th X SSLC Exam Result 2017, Kerala Board Class 10 Results 2017, Kerala SSLC Results 2017 on Board website results.kerala.nic.in

Students can also access the results of Kerala SSLC Exam Results 2017 at keralaresults.nic.in.

There are more than 5 lakh students had appeared for the SSC (class 10) exams.

About Kerala Board

The State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala is a board of school education in India, conducted by the Government of the state of Kerala, India. The board prepares the syllabus for schools affiliated with it. Their main academic focus is on medical care,engineering and telemarketing. Kerala is the first state in India to achieve 100% literacy rate.

Few steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2017:

Login the official website: Keralaresults.nic.in , results.kerala.nic.in

, Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the button submit to register your details.

Take the print out of the Kerala Board 10 Result 2017.

NewsX wishes all the students best of luck.