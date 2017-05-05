Exams pressure is something that makes millions of students go crazy every time they face it and if are not prepared well then end up doing stuff they shouldn’t do.

While cheating is most common of them to pass in the examination, a shocking case has surfaced where a girl, who was giving her 10th class UP board exam, wrote in her answer-sheet, “Sir, I’m a girl. I’m getting married on June 28. Please pass me in the examination otherwise my parents will get angry.”

“Sir, main ek ladki hoon. Meri shaadi June 28 ko hai. Mujhe pass kar dena nahi to ghar waale gusse mein rahenge,” the girl wrote this in her answersheet, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Trying to lure teachers with such tactics like sharing their miseries, problems, or sometimes leaving currency notes in their answer-sheets to lure teachers, but such allurements never work.

There have been several cases reported when students have left currency notes of Rs 50, 100, 500 or even 1000, asking the teachers to pass them in examinations, but students never get this that such tactics are not going to work. What will make sure that they will pass in the examination is how well they will be prepared for it.

Earlier on April 29, at least 10 students of a college in Bengal were suspended for writing about love, Hindi and Bengali film songs and poems instead of answers to questions in their semester exams.