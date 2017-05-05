AP EAMCET 2017 results: The results for the Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017 will be announced today at 3 PM by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

The AP EAMCET engineering exams were held from April 24 to April 27 while the agriculture entrances were held on April 28, 2017.

The counselling process for Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin after the result declaration. Only successful students will be invited for the counselling.

JNTU will release the result on the following websites

sche.ap.gov.in/Eamcet,

vidyavision.com,

manabadi.com,

manabadi.co.in,

99results.com,

schools9.com,

kabconsultants.com

vidyasamachar.com

Steps to download the AP EAMCET 2017 results:

Visit the official website for AP EAMCET Click on the link “AP EAMCET 2017 result”. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket and DOBh. Download and take a printout of it.

Over 61,000 aspirants had attempted for the Eamcet in the CBT (computer based test) format across the 13 districts of the state.