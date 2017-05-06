The AP Senior Secondary Certificate(SSC) 2017 results will be released today, May 6 at 12PM by the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government on their official website. The Students can check their results once declared.

The SSC exam was successfully conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government from March 26 to April 16.

AP SSC Class 10th results will be declared on the Board’s website — bse.ap.gov.in. Students can also access the results at Schools or manabadi and India results website.

Around 7 lakh students had appeared for Class 10th examination.

Steps to Check AP SSC 10th Results 2017: