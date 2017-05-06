The nail biting time for students is about to start as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 12 Board Exam 2017 result by May 24 and that of Class 10 by June 2, according to sources.

Students can check their result by logging in to the official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in. Last year, the results for Class 12 were announced on May 21 and Class 10 on May 28.

However, it seems that this year, after the CBSE board exams started late due to the Assembly Elections in five states, the result date has been pushed further.