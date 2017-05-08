Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) HSLC ( 10) & HSSLC ( 12) results will be declared today afternoon May 8. The students can check their results at the official website once released.

Those students who had appeared for the Nagaland Board exam of Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12, can access their results today at the official website.

The NBSE HSLC & HSSLC results also will be available on the following websites: nbsenagaland.com, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net , Schools9, Manabadi.

About the Board:

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), is primarily responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. It was established by an Act of the Nagaland Assembly legislative Assembly on November 15, 1973. It started functioning from 1st October, 1974.

Steps to check – NBSE HSLC (Class 10) HSLC ​(Class12) Results 2017: