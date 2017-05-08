Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Class 12th Result 2017 to be declared today, May 8. The Students can check their HSSLC class 12 results on the official website.

The MBOSE Board has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Results 2016 for the Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams all together. The MBOSE class 12 results also will be available on the following websites — mbose.in, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in​.

Last year, the Meghalaya 12th Board passing percentage was 74.04%, which was around 3% higher than 2015 HSSLC Result.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education:

The legislation for the setting up of the Meghalaya Board of School Education to regulate, supervise and control school education in the State of Meghalaya came into force on September 25, 1973 under the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act, 1973 (Meghalaya Act 10, 1973).

Steps to check MBOSE HSSLC (Class12) Results 2017: