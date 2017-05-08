Nine people have been arrested by Bihar and Rajasthan police on Sunday for trying to leak the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper.

The NEET examination was contested by over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants yesterday at over 1,900 centres in 103 cities across the country.

In Patna five arrests were made out of nine as Bihar was still recovering from the topper’s scam.

Sources revealed the accused were held when they were allegedly carrying question papers in a van for Christ Church School centre.

The police obstructed when they failed to take out the question papers from a metal box.

The examination question papers were fetched from a Canara Bank branch which is located 2km away from the centre at Exhibition Road.

Instead of going directly to the centre, the van, carrying question papers was changing locations while their movement was monitored by the police.

“We got information that the van was moving around rather than going to Christ Church School examination centre. Later, the van stopped near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kankarbagh. Someone noticed torch lights flashing within the van’s dark interiors, indicating that photos of the question papers were being clicked. They, however, could not succeed as our team reached there and arrested three men along with the driver,” said SSP Manu Maharaaj told a media house.

The accused list include Christ Church School centre superintendent Avinash Chandra Dubey, second year medical student of Patna Medical College and Hospital, Shiv Kumar Mandal, driver Sanjay Yadav along with Avinash Roshan, who is a law student.

“It is a great achievement of Patna police. We were successful in stopping the crime before it could take place. We will catch the kingpin also very soon,” the SSP said.

While in Jaipur, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan police busted a gang that allegedly used to took money from students and prviding NEET examination question papers in return.

Senior officials said the gang members were under the police radar more than two weeks.

“The arrested men had taken money from candidates and promised them to leak the question paper of NEET. One of our teams had gone to Delhi and another one was in Jaipur, keeping a watch on the accused,” superintendent of police (ATS) Vikas Kumar told a media house.

Students who paid money to the gang were also questioned by the ATS officals.

“Last night, our teams simultaneously raided the facilities in Delhi and Jaipur where the gang members were preparing the candidates based on a question paper, which they claimed to be for the exam,” said Kumar.