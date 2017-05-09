A- A A+

The results of the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) examination is likely to be declared on May 10 (tomorrow). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the agency that is responsible for conducting this examination.

People who had attempted for this examination can check their results at cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE had conducted the examination on January 22, 2017 across the nation.

The exam, which determines the eligibility of Indian national for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for universities and colleges across India, is conducted twice every year by the CBSE.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 results likely to be declared on May 24, Class 10 on June 2

The education board had also released the answer keys for UGC NET 2017 on its official website cbsenet.nic.in. earlier this month.  

First Published | 9 May 2017 1:36 PM
Read News On:

CBSE NET results

JRF

National Eligibility Test

NET Results

UGC NET 2017

UGC NET Results

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        