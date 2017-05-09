The results of the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) examination is likely to be declared on May 10 (tomorrow). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the agency that is responsible for conducting this examination.

People who had attempted for this examination can check their results at cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE had conducted the examination on January 22, 2017 across the nation.

The exam, which determines the eligibility of Indian national for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for universities and colleges across India, is conducted twice every year by the CBSE.

The education board had also released the answer keys for UGC NET 2017 on its official website cbsenet.nic.in. earlier this month.