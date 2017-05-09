The results of bie.telangana.gov.in Telangana TS Board 10th Class SSC Exam Results 2017 have been declared on May 9, Today. The Candidate can check their class 10 results from the official website.

All those who have attempted for the examination can refer to manabadi.com for the updates while the results can be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. Meanwhile, results of Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 board exam 2017, will be soon declared by Board of Secondary Education, Telangana.

According to reports, around 5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 SSC Board exam that was conducted in March this year.

Going by the reports, the results may be declared around 4PM today at manabadi.com or at the official website.

Steps to check TS SSC class 10 results: