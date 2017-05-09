Four women teachers who are believed to have asked a girl student to remove her inner wear during frisking for writing the NEET medical entrance exam have been suspended for a month by authorities.

The humiliating incident was reported on Sunday, when many women candidates came out expressing their horrific experiences during their NEET exam.

There were restrictions put by authorities on certain elements in the examination room and many female candidates were rather left embarrassed by the strange requirements of the invigilators.

Some women candidates were asked to remove the metal buttons and pockets from their clothing while one was asked to remove her inner wear.

The management has also launched a probe into the matter.