West Bengal (WBBSE) Class 10 results 2017 for Madhyamic Pariksha are likely to be declared on May 10, today. The students can check their results from the official website once declared.

The West Bengal (WBBSE) Board successfully conducted the Madhyamic Pariksha (Secondary Examination) on Feb 22 to March 03, 2017 at various test centres across the state. Candidates who appeared for the WBBSE class 10 exams can access their results at the Board’s website: wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org or at indiaresults.com

About WBBSE Board:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is an autonomous body under the state government for conducting the Vlass 10 examinations in West Bengal, India. The examination is called the secondary examination or Madhyamik Pariksha. The board conducts exams all over West Bengal state and in other affiliates outside West Bengal. More than 10,50,000 students took the examination all over the state.

Steps to download the results for WBBSE Madhyamic Pariksha: