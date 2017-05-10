The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 results 2017 have been declared. The students can check their results from the official website.

The HPBOSE had conducted the class 10 exam in the month of March. Those candidates who had appeared for the exam, can access the results at the Board’s website.

According to HPBOSE Chairman Balbir Tegta, a total of 1,15,317 students appeared for the exam in the year 2017. The chairman added that of those who appeared, 76,855 students cleared the papers while 16,564 will be appearing for compartment exams.

Steps to check HPBOSE class 10th results 2017: