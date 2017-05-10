A- A A+

JEE Advanced admit card 2017 have been released on May 10, today by IIT Madras. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducted JEE advanced exam and it  is schedule to held on May 21, Sunday. The Paper I will be held at 9 am to 12 pm while Paper II will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

The admit card was supposed to be released today by 10:00 am, however there has been a delay and now it is released so interested candidates can download it from the site.jee advanced 2017, jee advanced admit card 2017, jee main, jeeadv.ac.in, jee advanced 2017 admit card, jee admit card, jee advanced 2017 admit card, admit card of jee, joint entrance exam, jee 2017 advanced, iit madras, iit admission, jee 2017, education news

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2017:

  • Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the link ‘Admit card 2017’
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Click on submit button.
  • The admit card will appear on the computer screen.
  • Download or take a print out of it.

First Published | 10 May 2017 12:46 PM
Read News On:

Admit cards 2017

CBSE JEE

iit admission

Jee 2017

JEE Admit Card

JEE advanced 2017

JEE advanced admit card 2017

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        