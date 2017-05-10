JEE Advanced admit card 2017 have been released on May 10, today by IIT Madras. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducted JEE advanced exam and it is schedule to held on May 21, Sunday. The Paper I will be held at 9 am to 12 pm while Paper II will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

The admit card was supposed to be released today by 10:00 am, however there has been a delay and now it is released so interested candidates can download it from the site.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2017: