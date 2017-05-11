The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) HSC Class 12 science stream results 2017 have been declared on May 11, today. The Candidate can check their results at official website.

The Gujarat Board had conducted HSC class 12th Science in the month of March and announced the HSC class 12 result. Students who had appeared for the exam, can access HSC results at the Board site.

About GSEB:

The board was established on May 1, 1960. The GSEB conducts two main examinations – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) exams which are held in four semesters. Apart from the secondary and higher secondary examination board also conducts Engineering Entrance Examination.

Step to check the GSEB 12th Science Result 2017:

1) Log on to Gujarat Board website www.gseb.org

2) Click on the link ‘Gujarat Board HSC / 12th Science Results 2017’

3) Enter your GSEB roll number and press submit button.

4) Download or take a print out of GHSEB Class XII Science result.