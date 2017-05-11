Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) class 10 and 12 result 2017 likely to be declared on May 12. The candidates can check their results at official website once declared.

The MP Board had successfully conducted the HSC, HSSC exam in the month of March and going to announce the results on May 12 at 9.30 am.

The Students can also access class 10 and 12 result at mpbse.mponline.gov.in and examresults.net.

Step to check the MP Board class 10 and 12 exam result 2017:

1) Log on to Gujarat Board website mpresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link ‘ HSSC / 12th Results’ or ‘ HSC / 10th Results’

3) Enter your Roll number and press submit button.

4) Download or take a print out of MP Board result.