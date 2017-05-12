The Karnataka Board (KSEEB) SSLC class 10 results 2017will be declared on May 12, today at 3 PM. The Students can check their results at official website once declared.

The KSEEB had conducted the class 10 exam from 30 March, to 12 April, 2017. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination.

Karnataka education minister Tanveer Sait tweeted, “Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM”

Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM – official — Tanveer sait (@Tannsworld) May 9, 2017

Steps to check Karnataka KSEEB Class 10 Results 2017:

Visit the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Enter your Roll number, other details

Press the ‘Enter’ button.

Download or take a printout of Class 10th Results 2017.

About Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came in to existence in the year 1966 and has been successfully conducting SSLC (Class 10th) and PUC (Class 12th) examinations across the state.