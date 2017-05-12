The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha plus II Science examination results 2017 to be declared today at 11 am. The students can check their Class 12 exam marks at official website once it’s announced.

Odisha Board had taken Class XII exams from 1 to 30 March. A total of 3,80,707 students from 1,504 colleges had appeared for these exams. Of these, about 91,000 took the science stream.

Steps to check the Odisha CHSE Plus Two Science Results 2017:

Go to the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in. and orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Annual +2 Science Examination Result’

Enter your registration number and other details.

Take a print of your class 12th results 207.