Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10th results have been declared on May 12 at 10:30 am, today. The Students can check their results at official website.

Madhya Pradesh Board had conducted the exam in the month of March. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam.

MPBSE has postponed the class 10 result by an hour, earlier it’s declaration times was 9:30 am. Students should keep their roll number handy to access their results.

Step to check the MPBSE, MP Board class 10 result 2017:

1) Log on to MPBSE Board website mpresults.nic.in.

2) Click on the link ‘ 10th Results 2017’.

3) Enter your Roll number and press submit button.

4) Download or take a print out of MP Board result.