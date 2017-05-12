Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Results 2017 have been declared on May 12, today. The students can check their results online at official website.

Tamil Nadu had conducted the HSC class 12 exam in the month of March. Nearly 9 lakh students have written the examination. The Students who had appeared in the exam, can access their results at Board website.

Step to check TNBSE HSC 12th results 2017: