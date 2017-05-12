Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Results 2017 have been declared on May 12, today. The students can check their results online at official website.
Tamil Nadu had conducted the HSC class 12 exam in the month of March. Nearly 9 lakh students have written the examination. The Students who had appeared in the exam, can access their results at Board website.
Step to check TNBSE HSC 12th results 2017:
- Visit official website tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on TN HSC +2 Examination Results 2017.
- Enter your name, roll number and date of birth.
- Check your TNBSE class 12th HSC +2 results 2017.
- Download the PDF copy of your score card.
First Published | 12 May 2017 10:38 AM
