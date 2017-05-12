There are several websites that have declared the date for the results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams but it is nothing more than a hoax.

CBSE itself has cleared the air on this speculation and has further said that the date for results of class 10th and 12th CBSE exams is still undecided.

The websites have been circulating the results date as May 24 for class 10th and June 2 for class 12th.

As per reports, the reason that the ‘big’ date for some 2 million students is still undecided is because the CBSE exams 2017 were conducted late this year.

Due to assembly elections in 5 states earlier this year, the examinations were delayed by the board and hence, the result is expected to come late as well.

Last year, CBSE announced the results on May 21 and May 28 for class 10th and class 12th, respectively.