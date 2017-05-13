The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the result of Class 12 exam today.

All the students who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website: www.pseb.ac.in

This year the pass percentage stands at 62.36 per cent which is lower than the last three years. Last year, the PSEB class 12 results had a pass percentage of 76.77 per.

The candidate who secured the top rank this year is Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana. She has managed to score 98.44 per cent in the PSEB SSE class 12 exams. The topper was closely followed by Prabhjot Joshi who bagged the second rank with a 98.22 per cent and Ria of Tagore school, Gurdaspur, who took the third rank in the state with 98 per cent marks.

Here are the steps to download the results for PSEB class 12 SSE board exams 2017:

– Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

– Click on the link to the class 12 Board results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take 1a print out of the same for further reference.