The Kerala Higher Secondary Board Examination DHSE Plus 2 HSC, VHSE Results 2017 likely to be announced on May 15, Today. The Students can check their results at official website once its declared.

All the students who appreared for the Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) Class 12 Science and Class 12 Commerce examinations can check the Kerala Board VHSE/DHSE Results 2017 at 2 pm on Monday.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce DHSE/VHSC 12th Class Examination Result 2017 on Monday.

Here are the steps to check Kerala DHSE Plus 2 HSC, VHSE Results 2017: