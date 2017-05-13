The Kerala Higher Secondary Board Examination DHSC/VHSE 2017 results for class 12 are expected to be declared on May 15.

All the students who appreared for the Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) Class 12 Science and Class 12 Commerce examinations can check the Kerala Board VHSE/DHSE Results 2017 at 2 pm on Monday.

Here are the steps to check Kerala Board VHSE Result 2017/Kerala DHSE (12th Class) Exam Result 2017: