The 2017 matriculate Class 10 results of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to be released today, May 15. The results will be available on their official website: cisce.org

Students can visit the official website of CISCE for further details.

The Board examinations this year were conducted between March 10 and April 21 at various test centres across the nation.

In the year 2016, the total pass percentage for ICSE was 98.54% while the pass percentage for ISC was 96.56%. The Board had declared both the 2016 ICSE (Class 10) and the ISC (Class 12) results on May 6.

Check out the steps to download the results:

· Log on to the official website: cisce.org

· Click the relevant link

· Enter roll number and date of birth

· Click the submit button

· Results will be displayed on the screen

· Download and take print out for future reference