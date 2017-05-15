The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RSEB) is all set to declare the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Science and Commerce results today, May 15 afternoon. The results of the exam will be declared on the official website of the board.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RSEB) had earlier announced about the publishing results of science stream keeping in mind the admission to the medical and engineering courses of the candidates. Students can check their Class 12th results on the official website of RSEB once it is declared.

As per Patrika, around 8.69 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams that were conducted from March 2 to 25.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce Results 2017: