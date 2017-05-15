The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12th (Senior Secondary) Science and Commerce results 2017 have been declared today, May 15. The students can acheck theri 12th results on the official website of the board.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had earlier announced about the publishing results of science stream keeping in mind the admission to the medical and engineering courses of the candidates. Students can access their Class 12th results on the RBSE website.

As per Patrika, around 8.69 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams that were conducted from March 2 to 25.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce Results 2017: