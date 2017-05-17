Prof Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday took charge as the new Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University from Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah (Retd) who completed a three-year term.

Prof Mansoor is the principal of AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH).

Prof Mansoor was appointed as the AMU Vice Chancellor by President Pranab Mukherjee. His name in the Panel for AMU Vice Chancellor designate was included after he secured the maximum number of votes by the AMU Court Members. Professor Mansoor has been associated with AMU for 35 years.

Before taking the charge as Vice Chancellor, Prof Mansoor paid floral tributes at the tomb of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of AMU and later visited Morrisson Court and Sir Syed Hall (North), where he interacted with students.