The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 12th results 2017 have been declared and class 10th to be release on May 20. The students can check their results on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to access their class 12th results. The results of the HBSE Class 10th will be available on May 20 at the official website of the Board .

Both the exams for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 started on March 7. Exams of Class 10 continued till March 25 and 12th continued till April 4.

Steps to check HBSE Class 12th result 2017: