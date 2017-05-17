The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th on May 20. Results of Class 10 will be followed by the Class 12th result.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results as soon as it is declared. The results of the HBSE Class 10th and 12th will be available on the official website of the Board.
Both the exams for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 started on March 7. Exams of Class 10 continued till March 25 and 12th continued till April 4.
Steps to check HBSE Class 10th result:
- Log into the official website of HBSE
- Click on the option Class 10th results
- Enter the required details
- The result will be declared
- Take a print out of the same
