The nail-biting time for students has already started as the result day for CBSE Class 12 board exams nears. The results for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations are likely to be declared on May 24 and lakhs of students are expected to check their results online.

Students can check their result by logging in to the official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in. Class 12 exams for the CBSE board had concluded on April 29.

Last year, the results for Class 12 were announced on May 21 and Class 10 on May 28.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 results 2017