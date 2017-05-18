CUSAT CAT Result 2017: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) recently notified that the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) ranks released on the official website of CUSAT today, may 18.

Along with the CAT ranks, CUSAT will also publish the MBA schedule of GD and Interview schedule. The official update on the website said, “CAT 2017 Ranks will be made available from 18/05/2017 Morning in the cusat results website”

Candidates who had appeared for CAT examination can check their ranks on the website of CUSAT – Cusatresults.nic.in

Candidates who will be selected for the second phase of the admission procedure for the MBA programmes will have to appear the GD and interview that will be conducted from 29th May 2017 to 14th June 2017 at the School of Management Studies, CUSAT, Kochi.

The selected candidates will be called for counselling to be held at School of Management Studies, CUSAT by the last week of June 2017. The schedule of counselling will also be published in the website of CUSAT.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the website of CUSAT for details.