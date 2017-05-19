KEAM Result 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination results 2017. The Candidates can access their result at official website.

The KEAM also conducted exams for admission to Medical courses but it has been replaced by National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET). KEAM result is close on the heels of Kerala DHSE (class 12) and VHSE (class 12 vocational) result.

The CEE conducted the KEAN 2017 exam on April 24 and 25. Physics and Chemistry papers were held on April 24 and Maths was conducted on April 25.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. .

Once selected candidates have to upload their marks of Plus Two/qualifying examination to prepare the rank list for engineering/architecture admission.

Steps to check CEE Kerala KEAM results 2017: