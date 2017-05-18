The Office of Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE), Kerala is all set to declare the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) 2017 entrance exam on Friday.

The KEAM also conducted exams for admission to Medical courses but it has been replaced by National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET). KEAM result is close on the heels of Kerala DHSE (class 12) and VHSE (class 12 vocational) result.

The CEE conducted the KEAN 2017 exam on April 24 and 25. Physics and Chemistry papers were held on April 24 and Maths was conducted on April 25.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. once the results are declared.

Once selected candidates have to upload their marks of Plus Two/qualifying examination to prepare the rank list for engineering/architecture admission.

Steps to check KEAM results 2017: