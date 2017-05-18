Class 12 board examinations result of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) was released by the board on May 18. 64.50% of the students have passed the board examination this year. The girls pass percentage has surpassed the boys’ percentage. The girls scored 73.44 pass percentage while boys are at 57.58 per cent.

More than 7,51,766 students appeared for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examinations at the secondary (class 10) and senior secondary levels. In this year’s Class 12 exam, 2,50,447 candidates have registered with 92655 girl students and 119626 are boys.

Both the exams for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 started on March 7. Exams of Class 10 continued till March 25 and 12th continued till April 4.

Steps to check HBSE Class 12th result 2017:

Log into the official website of HBSE

HBSE Click on the option Class 10th results

Enter the required details

The result will be declared

Take a print out of the same

The students can also download the app – Education Board Bhiwani Haryana from Google store to check the results.