Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2017 / SSLC Result 2017 has been declared on May 19, today. The students can check their results from the official website.

Last week, the TN Board had declared the class 12th result and now they have announced the SSLC result today at 10:00 AM at its official web portal. Students can access it at board website – tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2017

The Board had conducted the class 12th exams in the month of March and was declared last week, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1%. A total of 8,93,262 students had appeared for the exams.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result 2017: