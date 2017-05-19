The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th result 2017 is likely to declared soon. The Students can check their result on the official website onceannounced.

CBSE had successfully conducted the class 10th exams from March 9 to April 10 and going to declare the result soon. However, there is no confirmation date for 10 results on the official website as yet but it will be announced on June 2, according to indiaresults.com. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can logon to CBSE website regularly.

Candidates can also access their CBSE 10th results on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2017: