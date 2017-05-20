Class 10th result 2017: Punjab School Education Board PSEB class 10th result 2017 are likely to be declared on May 20, today. The Students can check their result on official website once it’s declared.

PSEB successfully conducted the class 10th exam from March 14 to March 29 and are now going to announce the result soon. Students who appeared for the exam can access their results online as soon as the results are available

More than 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th class Matric Examinations this year. Last year 3.2 lakh students appeared and Punjab government saw a record 95% pass percentage in which girls outshined boys.

Steps to check Punjab PSEB 10th Class Result 2017: